The highly-rated right-back insists his dream is to play for the Netherlands since he was born in the European country.
‘I want to play for the Netherlands’ – Bayern Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong rejects Ghana
Bayern Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has made it clear that he has no plans of playing for the Ghana national team.
Frimpong is currently eligible to play for Ghana and the Netherlands, having been born to Ghanaian and Dutch parents.
The 20-year-old is also eligible to play for England after spending his early years in the country when he joined Manchester City.
However, speaking to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, he disclosed that the only country he wants to represent is the Netherlands.
“I was born in the Netherlands, so for me it’s simple: I want to play for Orange (Dutch national team),” Frimpong said.
The defender joined Manchester City at the age of nine and spend almost a decade at the club’s famous academy.
Frimpong moved to Scottish giants Celtic in 2019 before completing a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.
He has already represented the Netherlands at U-19 and U-20 level, although he’s yet to make a senior appearance for the Oranje.
Meanwhile, Frimpong is the latest player of Ghanaian descent to turn down the chance to play for the Black Stars after Jeremy Doku and others in recent years.
