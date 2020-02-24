Partey has been a mainstay in the Atletico Madrid team and has grown into an important player for Diego Simeone’s side.

The Ghana international played a key role as the Spanish side recorded back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Villarreal in the Champions League and La liga, respectively.

The midfielder’s impeccable performances have led to links with some of Europe’s elite clubs, with Arsenal reportedly keen on his signature.

Speaking about his future, though, Partey said he hopes to stay at Atletico Madrid for so many years.

According to the Ghanaian, the Wanda Metropolitano is like his home and he would love to even retire at the club.

“I feel good, with confidence, when I am in good shape the team notices,” Partey said, as quoted by One Football.

“Simeone is like a teacher, like a father to the players, it helps us a lot. Atlético is like my home, the place where I want to always be, it's like my family.”

He added: “I hope to stay in the club, I would like to retire here, but you never know what can happen. I want to stay here until the club doesn’t love me.”

Partey boasts three goals and an assist in all competitions this season.