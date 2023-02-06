I wanted to play at the 2022 World Cup for the fans – Asamoah Gyan

The former Al Ain goal poacher said his motivation to play at the World Cup was because of motivation he got from lots of Ghanaians adding that he bought into the idea but knew that he had to earn the call up.

“There were lots of talk on the street with people motivating you that you can really do it. My aim was to do it for the people and make them happy. They made me happy and they are the same people calling me that you can do it.

“So, I was like let me do it. Let me get to that level and see but unfortunately, it didn’t happen… I said in one of the interviews that I had to earn the call up,” he said in response to some of the critique that greeted his announcement.

Pulse Ghana

“People took it wrongly (that) I said I was returning to the national team, as if the national team is mine. So, people took it wrong and people started bashing me, saying somethings and insulting me,” he lamented.