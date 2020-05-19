Michael Essien is widely regarded as the greatest Ghanaian midfielder in the last 30 years, following his illustrious football career with Chelsea, where he won two league titles, UEFA Champions League and FA Cups.

Some Ghanaians have drawn a comparison between the former Chelsea midfielder and Thomas Partey who is establishing himself as the finest midfielder on the African continent.

The comparison has sparked a debate on social media and varied opinions have been expressed by both football fans and connoisseurs.

Michael Essien who is currently plying his trade in the Azerbaijan topflight with Sabail in a recent interview has said that he would have loved to play alongside Thomas Partey in the same Black Stars team or at club level,

"Thomas [Partey] is such a good player. I'd have loved to play with him. He is a young and talented player making waves in Europe. He is one player I'd liked to play alongside but it will never happen," he told South African journalist Carol Tshabalala

"It is their time at the Black Stars now so we have to support them and hopefully they can take if from where we left off."

Thomas Partey is the most talked about player in the Serie A in the transfer marker: he has been linked to several clubs with Arsenal who have reportedly tabled down 50 million euros for the signature of the Ghanaian leading the pack.