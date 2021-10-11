‘I’m not a professional referee, I only officiate community matches’ – Referee Somo

Referee Somo went viral on social media after videos showed him dancing to entertain fans during an exhibition fixture.

His style of refereeing, which combines entertainment and comic dancing, has endeared him to many fans in Bukom, where he resides.

Many have wondered if he’s a professional referee, but he has now revealed that he is not yet licensed to handle official matches.

“I officiate matches in communities within Accra. If I’m invited for such matches, I’ll gladly honour it,” he told Pulse.com.gh.

“I’m not a professional referee but I officiate exhibition matches for some Division One and Division Two teams.”