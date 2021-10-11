RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I’m not a professional referee, I only officiate community matches’ – Referee Somo

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Viral dancing referee Alexander Cofie, popularly known as Referee Somo, has disclosed that he is not a licensed professional referee.

‘I’m not a professional referee, I only officiate community matches’ – Referee Somo
‘I’m not a professional referee, I only officiate community matches’ – Referee Somo

According to him, he only officiates community matches and other games that are not sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Recommended articles

Referee Somo went viral on social media after videos showed him dancing to entertain fans during an exhibition fixture.

twitter.com

His style of refereeing, which combines entertainment and comic dancing, has endeared him to many fans in Bukom, where he resides.

Many have wondered if he’s a professional referee, but he has now revealed that he is not yet licensed to handle official matches.

“I officiate matches in communities within Accra. If I’m invited for such matches, I’ll gladly honour it,” he told Pulse.com.gh.

“I’m not a professional referee but I officiate exhibition matches for some Division One and Division Two teams.”

twitter.com

Meanwhile, Referee Somo also noted that, although he’s not yet a professional referee, he’s ready to take up a refereeing course if any benevolent person decides to sponsor him.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

I regret playing for the Black Stars – Ex-Ghana striker laments

I regret playing for the Black Stars – Ex-Ghana striker laments

Mubarak Wakaso among five players dropped from Milo’s Black Stars squad

Mubarak Wakaso among five players dropped from Milo’s Black Stars squad