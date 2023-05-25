I’m not interested in contesting for GFA Presidency – Randy Abbey

“I’m not interested in contesting for the GFA presidential seat; it is out of the equation,” Abbey told Asempa FM.

“It is not something that I have ever thought about. It is not something I am interested in. So as for FA presidency, it’s out.”

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbey – the bankroller of Heart of Lions, who recently gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League – contested for the GFA Vice Presidency four years ago.

However, the veteran journalist lost to Mark Addo following a vote cast by the Executive Council of the FA.

Meanwhile, the incumbent GFA boss Kurt Okraku will see his first term of office come to an end in October and he is bidding to be re-elected into office.

Speaking about his re-election bid, the GFA boss said he doesn’t even know whether an election is coming up later this year.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't know whether elections is coming up this year. And I've not started to think about elections yet,” he told Supersport.

"I react to the mood of the people. What I will do is to react exactly to the way the people want.

"I remember [about] four years ago I was asked same question: 'Will Kurt Okraku contest for the elections?' and my answer has always been When the time comes, football will speak.”

The last GFA Presidential election failed to produce a winner in the first round, after no candidate managed the required 50% plus one votes.

This forced the voting exercise into a run-off, which was contested by Okraku, George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah after Fred Pappoe pulled out.

ADVERTISEMENT