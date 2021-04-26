RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I'm not ready to play for the Black Stars - Mohammed Salisu

Authors:

Evans Annang

Southampton's Ghanaian defender, Mohammed Salisu has indicated his willingness to represent the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Mohammed Salisu
Mohammed Salisu Pulse Ghana

However, he said the time is not yet right due inconsistencies at his club level.

Recommended articles

In a recent interview with MozzartSport Kenya, he said: “I’ll be so proud to play to my country, to play with Ghana, the national team".

The former Real Valladolid player quickly indicated he is in no rush to pursue an international career as he believes cementing a crucial role in Southampton’s team should be his priority.

Mohammed Salisu: Ghana defender to join Southampton for £10.9 million
Mohammed Salisu: Ghana defender to join Southampton for £10.9 million Pulse Ghana

“But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana.”

The coach of the Black Stars, C.K Akonnor has been chasing the defender for a while now an he failed to honour an invitation in 2019 citing injury problems.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]