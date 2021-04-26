I'm not ready to play for the Black Stars - Mohammed Salisu

In a recent interview with MozzartSport Kenya, he said: “I’ll be so proud to play to my country, to play with Ghana, the national team".

The former Real Valladolid player quickly indicated he is in no rush to pursue an international career as he believes cementing a crucial role in Southampton’s team should be his priority.

Pulse Ghana

“But I think this is not the right moment to play in the national team. I think I need to focus on the club side because I am young, I think I need to focus on the club first and then after, when everything is fine, I can go and play for Ghana.”