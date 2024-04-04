Watch: Inaki and Nico Williams feast on fufu ahead of Copa del Rey final

“You’re about to eat fufu… with groundnut soup. Rasta man,” Inaki jovially said in the video before zooming into the fufu and soup filled with chicken wings.

The Williams brothers have Ghanaian parents, although Inaki chose to represent the Black Stars while Nico plays for Spain.

Both featured at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for their respective nations, with Ghana suffering a group-stage exit while Spain reached the round of 16.

The brothers, who both play for Athletic Bilbao, will be in action when the club takes on Real Mallorca in the final of the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Inaki recently admitted that things haven’t worked out as he had hoped since switching nationality to play for Ghana.

The 29-year-old, however, noted that he has no regrets over ditching Spain to represent the country of his parents.

The forward’s time with Ghana has so far not gone according to plan, having scored just one goal in his 17 international caps, while the Black Stars have suffered group-stage exits in their last two major tournaments.

“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana,” Williams told Club del Deportista.

“It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision.”