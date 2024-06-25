‘Inaki Williams among top 3 best players in Africa’ - Frederic Kanoute

“I would say it is difficult to [name my top three African players]. I am thinking about Inaki Williams who had a fantastic season with Athletic Bilbao,” Kanoute told 3Sports.

“It’s difficult for me to give names but maybe I will say Ademola Lookman, Mohamed Salah and Inaki Williams.”

AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams emerged as the best African footballer in La Liga following a successive campaign in the 2023/24 season.

The 29-year-old was voted as the LALIGA EA SPORTS African MVP, an award which recognises exceptional talent in the Spanish topflight.

Williams beat off competition from Morocco and Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, Real Sociedad’s Hamari Traore, Villarreal’s Bertrand Traore and Celta Vigo’s Jonathan Bamba.

The Ghana international polled 46 points, representing 24% of the votes from a jury comprising African journalists from 31 countries alongside fan votes.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He was awarded the trophy by Athletic Bilbao legend Andoni Goikoetxea, as he succeeded Samuel Chukwueze as the best African player in La Liga.

“My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season,” Williams said afterwards, as quoted by Supersport.