ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Inaki Williams among top 3 best players in Africa’ - Frederic Kanoute

Emmanuel Ayamga

2007 African Footballer of the Year, Frederic Kanoute, believes Inaki Williams is among the top 3 best players in Africa at the moment.

‘Inaki Williams among top 3 best players in Africa’ - Frederic Kanoute
‘Inaki Williams among top 3 best players in Africa’ - Frederic Kanoute

The former Mali international is of the view that only Ademola Lookman and Mohamed Salah are currently ahead of the Athletic Bilbao forward.

Recommended articles

“I would say it is difficult to [name my top three African players]. I am thinking about Inaki Williams who had a fantastic season with Athletic Bilbao,” Kanoute told 3Sports.

“It’s difficult for me to give names but maybe I will say Ademola Lookman, Mohamed Salah and Inaki Williams.”

Former African Footballer of the Year Frederic Kanoute
Former African Footballer of the Year Frederic Kanoute AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

Williams emerged as the best African footballer in La Liga following a successive campaign in the 2023/24 season.

The 29-year-old was voted as the LALIGA EA SPORTS African MVP, an award which recognises exceptional talent in the Spanish topflight.

Williams beat off competition from Morocco and Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri, Real Sociedad’s Hamari Traore, Villarreal’s Bertrand Traore and Celta Vigo’s Jonathan Bamba.

The Ghana international polled 46 points, representing 24% of the votes from a jury comprising African journalists from 31 countries alongside fan votes.

Inaki-Williams
Inaki-Williams Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He was awarded the trophy by Athletic Bilbao legend Andoni Goikoetxea, as he succeeded Samuel Chukwueze as the best African player in La Liga.

“My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season,” Williams said afterwards, as quoted by Supersport.

Williams was in great form for Athletic Bilbao in the just-ended season, where he scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 34 La Liga games.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Kudus is our star and we can’t argue about that - CK Akonnor

Kotoko part ways with Danlad Ibrahim, 17 other players after finishing 6th in GPL

Kotoko part ways with Danlad Ibrahim, 17 other players after finishing 6th in GPL

Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

Prosper Ogum: Kotoko must no longer sign players from lower divisions

Inaki Williams praises brother Nico Williams for shining in Spain’s win over Italy

‘Star boy!’ - Inaki praises brother Nico Williams for shining in Spain’s win over Italy