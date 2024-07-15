Inaki Williams celebrates younger brother Nico after sterling Euro final display

Inaki took to social media to post: "Vamoss Nico Williams. How proud I am of you." He added: "One more day at the office," in recognition of Nico's Man of the Match performance.

The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

After the interval, the Athletic Bilbao winger opened the scoring for Spain at Berlin Olympiastadion, connecting with a pass from Lamine Yamal two minutes into the second half.

Pulse Ghana

England equalised in the 73rd minute through second-half substitute Cole Palmer, before Mikel Oyarzabal snatched a late winner for Spain.