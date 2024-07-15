RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Inaki Williams celebrates younger brother Nico after sterling Euro final display

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has celebrated his younger brother, Nico Williams, for his inspirational performance that helped Spain clinch the Euro 2024 Championship in Germany.

Inaki and Nico Williams

Nico scored a goal in Spain's 2-1 victory over England, securing their fourth European title on Sunday night.

Inaki took to social media to post: "Vamoss Nico Williams. How proud I am of you." He added: "One more day at the office," in recognition of Nico's Man of the Match performance.

The first half of the game ended in a pulsating goalless draw as both teams struggled to find the back of the net.

After the interval, the Athletic Bilbao winger opened the scoring for Spain at Berlin Olympiastadion, connecting with a pass from Lamine Yamal two minutes into the second half.

Nico Williams wins Man of the Match Pulse Ghana

England equalised in the 73rd minute through second-half substitute Cole Palmer, before Mikel Oyarzabal snatched a late winner for Spain.

Nico Williams Jr. becomes the second player with Ghanaian roots to lift the Euro title after Marcel Desailly, who won it with the French national team.

