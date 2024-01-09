ADVERTISEMENT
Inaki Williams opens multi-million dollar San Mames Hotel in Ghana’s Eastern Region

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams forward has officially opened his San Mames Hotel in Ghana.

The footballer began the construction of the hotel last year in his hometown, Akyem Achaise, in the Eastern Region.

Although Williams is currently in camp with the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), his hotel was commissioned at the weekend.

A short ceremony was organised to inaugurate the hotel, with members of the Williams family, traditional and religious leaders present as well.

The San Mames Hotel has world-class facilities, including a sophisticated rooftop bar with breathtaking views.

It is also equipped with gym and a meticulously designed standard rooms for a comfortable stay, among other facilities.

Williams’ hotel in Ghana is named after the Estadio San Mames, which is the home ground of his club Athletic Bilbao.

Meanwhile, the AFCON will be the second tournament the 29-year-old will be involved in with Ghana, having also featured at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In July 2022, Williams declared his readiness to represent the Black Stars after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana.

“Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s T-Shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars,” he said in an announcement video.

“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture is here, and there are players who would mean more. I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and feels Ghana 100%.”

He has since been capped 13 times by Ghana, scoring one goal.

