Inexperience cost the Black Stars against Cape Verde – Jordan Ayew

“We lack a lot of experience…at the end of the day if you look at the squad that we have, more than 10 (players), this is their first AFCON so this type of mistakes will happen and we need to learn and we need to learn quick because the AFCON is not waiting for anyone…we need to stand up and face the reality", he said.

The Island nation inflicted defeat on the Black Stars at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, with goals from Jamiro Monteiro and Garry Rodrigues doing the damage, while Alexander Djiku’s strike only served as a consolation.

Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams were both left on the bench, as Chris Hughton made some tough calls in his starting line-up.

Richard Ofori got the nod between the sticks, with Denis Odoi, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Gideon Mensah forming the back four.

The Black Stars finally got the equaliser 11 minutes after the restart, Djiku heading home from a Jordan Ayew out-swinger. Although the equaliser shifted momentum onto Ghana’s side, it was Cape Verde who created the better chances in the final half hour.

Ofori had to produce two point-blank saves to keep the scoreline level, first denying Jovane Cabral before again saving Garry Rodrigues’ shot from a one-on-one chance.

Rodrigues would, however, not be denied the second time, with the 33-year-old stealing the headlines by netting the winner in injury time to give Cape Verde a winning start to the AFCON.

The result of the game means the Blue Sharks have moved to the top of Group B, while Ghana sits at the bottom of the group, behind Egypt and Mozambique, who have a point apiece after drawing 2-2 earlier in the day.