Inter Allies face Great Olympics in Accra derby

Both teams are facing each other after suffering defeat on matchday 8: Inter Allies lost 1-0 at Berekum Chelsea, while AshGold beat Great Olympics 1-2 in Accra.

Team facts

Inter Allies

They are the only club to lose their first seven consecutive league games in the Ghana Premier League but ended up surviving relegation: 2013-2014 season.

Inter Allies best feat in the Ghanaian football league was emerging runners-up in the MTN FA Cup in 2015.

The Tema lads have been enjoying topflight football since making their debut in the 2013-2014 season.

Great Olympics

The ‘Wonder Club’ was born out of defunct Standfast in 1954.

Great Olympics have won the Ghanaian topflight league on two occasions: 1970 and 1974.

The Accra giants have an unprecedented record as the only Ghanaian club to have won the league without a defeat: 1970. However, only the first round was played. Hearts of Oak also went unbeaten in 2003, but failed to clinch the league title.

Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko in 1971 made history by becoming the first clubs from the same country to play in the semi-finals of the Africa Club Champions Cup (now the CAF Champions League).

‘The Dade Boys’ were one of the 13 clubs that participated in the maiden Ghanaian topflight league in the 1956 season. They enjoyed topflight football until 2004 season when they suffered relegation for the first time. They have since faced relegation on three other occasions: 2007-2008, 2009-2010 & 2015.

Current form and team news

Great Olympics

This will be first assignment for former Ghana and Hearts of Oak forward Yaw Preko in the dugout for Great Olympics as an interim coach.

He has stepped in for Annor Walker who is indisposed and is as a result on sick leave.

The ‘Dade Boys’ have gone three games without a win: It is their longest winless run this season: drew at home to Dwarfs, lost 1-2 at Aduana and suffered 1-2 home defeat to Ashanti Gold.

Gladson Awako has been adjudged the Ghana Premier League Player for December. He is also the second player with the most Man of the Match awards this season and the club’s top scorer with three goals and assists king with three.

Great Olympics on the road have won one, drawn one and lost two this season.

They are sitting 7th on the league log with 11 points, having won three, drawn two and lost three after matchday 8.

Inter Allies

They are lying in the relegation zone: 16th on the league log with seven points, having won two, drawn 1 and lost five.

Inter Allies have won two, lost one and drawn one in four home league games played this season.

The Tema lads have been poor in front of goal, having netted just three goals.

They share with Legon Cities as the sides with fewest goals scored.

Head to head

Total= 4

Inter Allies wins= 2

Great Olympics win = 1

Draw = 1

At the home of Inter Allies

Total= 2

Inter Allies win= 1

Great Olympics win = 1

Draw = 0

Unofficial

25/01/20

Accra Great Olympics 1-0 International Allies

Official

23/07/17

International Allies 0-1 Accra Great Olympics

15/03/17

Accra Great Olympics 1-1 International Allies

05/07/15

International Allies 1-0 Accra Great Olympics

08/03/15

Accra Great Olympics 0-1 International Allies

