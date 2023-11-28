I was worried that my comments could’ve destroyed Maguire’s career – Isaac Adongo

However, the legislator has since made a U-turn and believes Harry Maguire is now performing better than Dr. Bawumia.

The legislator, therefore, rendered an apology to the Manchester United defender for comparing his performance to that of Bawumia’s handling of Ghana’s economy, which the England international accepted.

Speaking about the turn of events, Adongo said he felt compelled to apologise to Maguire because his comments could’ve destroyed the career of the player if he was mentally fragile.

“I became a bit worried because this was a young man that I could’ve destroyed his career with what had happened. It went viral and people started developing videos to show everything that I had said,” the legislator stated on Metro TV Ghana.

“And for someone who was not mentally strong, anything could’ve happened. I was pleasantly surprised that he took that on and made something good out of it.

“So I thought he deserved an apology from me but I felt I needed the same platform to render that apology, because I thought that that platform was a very big platform and offered the opportunity to get the level of attention that I wanted it to get.”

