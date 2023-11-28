ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I was worried that my comments could’ve destroyed Maguire’s career – Isaac Adongo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian politician Isaac Adongo has said he was worried that ridiculing Harry Maguire could’ve destroyed the defender, especially if the player was mentally fragile.

Isaac Adongo: Ghanaian MP admits his comments could’ve destroyed Maguire’s career
Isaac Adongo: Ghanaian MP admits his comments could’ve destroyed Maguire’s career

Adongo, who is the MP for Bolgatanga Central, went viral last year in the international media when he mocked Maguire and compared his performances to vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Recommended articles

However, the legislator has since made a U-turn and believes Harry Maguire is now performing better than Dr. Bawumia.

The legislator, therefore, rendered an apology to the Manchester United defender for comparing his performance to that of Bawumia’s handling of Ghana’s economy, which the England international accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the turn of events, Adongo said he felt compelled to apologise to Maguire because his comments could’ve destroyed the career of the player if he was mentally fragile.

“I became a bit worried because this was a young man that I could’ve destroyed his career with what had happened. It went viral and people started developing videos to show everything that I had said,” the legislator stated on Metro TV Ghana.

“And for someone who was not mentally strong, anything could’ve happened. I was pleasantly surprised that he took that on and made something good out of it.

“So I thought he deserved an apology from me but I felt I needed the same platform to render that apology, because I thought that that platform was a very big platform and offered the opportunity to get the level of attention that I wanted it to get.”

Harry Maguire heads a ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022.
Harry Maguire heads a ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B soccer match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21, 2022. AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Maguire has extended an invitation to Adongo to come to Old Trafford to watch Manchester United play.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana succumbed to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday

Comoros 1-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer shocking setback in World Cup qualifiers

Thiago Silva is preparing to make his debut for Chelsea

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Watch: Asamoah Gyan says he's in 'Heaven' after visiting Adebayor’s mansion in Togo

Watch: Asamoah Gyan says he's in 'Heaven' after visiting Adebayor’s mansion in Togo

Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told

Even Jose Mourinho won’t find it easy managing Black Stars, GFA told