It’s good to be back on the pitch – Andre Ayew reacts to injury return

The 33-year-old has been battling fitness issues in recent weeks, having missed the Black Stars’ two games during the March international break.
Ghana captain Andre Ayew has said it feels good to be back on the pitch after featuring in Tuesday’s Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.
Ayew was left out of Ghana’s squad that beat Angola 1-0 in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
He also did not travel with the squad to Luanda for the reverse fixture against the Central African nation after being ruled out due to injury.
However, the Nottingham Forest forward was back on the pitch on Tuesday as his side suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Leeds.
The Ghanaian replaced Emmanuel Dennis in the 71st minute when Steve Cooper’s side were already trailing but couldn’t stop them from losing.
In a post on Instagram, Ayew described the defeat as a difficult result but promised the club’s fans that he and his teammates will keep going.
“Difficult result today. We will not give up, we will keep going. Thanks to the travelling fans. Good to be back on the pitch,” he wrote.
Nottingham Forest are locked in a relegation fight at the moment, as they occupy 17th position on the Premier League table.
The Reds are level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth and just five points above Southampton, who sit at the bottom of the league.
