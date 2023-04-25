Jay-Jay Okocha: I would’ve cost around €150 million in today’s transfer market

Okocha noted that if a player like Enzo Fernandez, who is a defensive midfielder, could command a nine-figure fee, then he would’ve cost more.

“Maybe one billion euros should have been paid for me,” he told Hurriyet, as quoted by Punch Nigeria.

“They (Chelsea) paid £106m for their defensive midfielder. To a player from Portugal. I would have cost around €150m. My assists, dribbles… World football started to pay a lot of money. Such would be the numbers of players of this quality.”

Okocha was an entertainer in his prime, having dazzled in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the Turkish Superlig.

The 49-year-old was known for his showboating and skillful play and is rumoured to have mentored a young Ronaldinho while at Paris Saint-Germain.

For Nigeria, he made 74 appearances, scoring 14 times and was part of the side that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1994.

