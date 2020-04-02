Football in Germany has been suspended due to Coronavirus, as entire Germany has entered a lockdown to prevent an outbreak.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ghanaian footballer dies in Italy

Bavaria was the first German state to go into lockdown in response to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

Jerome Boateng however, broke lockdown rules when he left his home to visit his son who is ill at the hospital.

Boateng said he would respect the decision but called it "sad".

"I know that it was certainly a mistake not to inform the club about my trip, but in the moment I only had my son in mind,” Boateng told German newspaper Bild..

“He was not in good health. When a son calls his father, of course I will still go, no matter what time.

“For him I accept any punishment; after all, he is my son.

“I want to see the father who does not go in such a moment to be with his four-year-old son. If there is a punishment for it, then I respect it. I find it sad.”

Bayern did not reveal the amount of the fine but said that they would be donating it to Munich hospitals.

In their statement, the club said: "The guidelines govern the behaviour of the FC Bayern players in the current situation in line with the Bavarian state government’s directives on restrictions on movement and the recommendations of the health authorities.

"FC Bayern believes the club has a responsibility to be a role model."

Meanwhile, Boateng crashed his Mercedes Benz in a barricade, while returning from the hospital.