The 23-year-old is known to be very passionate about football, having previously played for Belgian side KV Mechelen.

Sharaf Mahama embarks on project to support kids in Bole through football

He also played in ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah’s testimonial match in 2015 and was even training with Ghana Premier League side WAFA during the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

As a way of giving back to society, Sharaf returned to his hometown, Bole, to support kids who aim to carve careers as footballers.

Sharaf Mahama embarks on project to support kids in Bole through football

“This place means a lot to me; the culture, the people, the passion and the love for football,” he said about the project.

“It’s always been my family’s tradition to go back to my hometown Bole, which is located in the Northern part of Ghana, to celebrate Christmas with them and to show the love during the holidays.”

Sharaf Mahama embarks on project to support kids in Bole through football

Sharaf aims to support young people in Bole who aspire to become footballers but are lacking the needed support and encouragement.

He recently hosted a football tournament in the town, bringing together all footballers in Bole to train with him.

Sharaf Mahama embarks on project to support kids in Bole through football

He vowed to keep supporting them with donations to help them achieve their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

“This time around, I embarked on a mission with my team to offer our support, encouragement and love through football.

“I believe in opportunities and being here with the kids, it shows me that there’s more to life than just materialistic things. The kids here are so talented and I feel like, with the right opportunity and resources, they can make a better life for themselves,” Sharaf added.