Bortey was one of the most exciting footballers at the juvenile level, but he never secured any attractive contract to ply his trade abroad during his heydays.

He spent the best part of his career as a footballer with Accra Hearts of Oak, helping them to win the CAF Confederation Cup and several league titles.

Dong Bortey has alleged that John Paintsil falsely accused him of stealing a watch when he went on trial at Meccabi Tel Aviv in Israel 15 years ago.

"That boy is my friend but I don't want to talk about him (Painstil)," he told Joy FM reporters. "He is one of the reasons my career went this way," he added.

"Let's forget about him," he said in a disappointing tone.

"It wasn't John Painstil who got me to Israel for the trial but it was so good to join your compatriot at the same club. We were there one day and he just accused me of stealing a watch. It was just sad but let's forget about it.