Dong Bortey one time, the toast of many domestic football loving fans has been a free agent since parting ways with second-tier side Samartex three seasons ago.

Great Olympics have offered Bernard Dong Bortey a two-year deal as they look forward to gaining promotion from the Division One to the Ghanaian topflight league.

This will also be an avenue for the 35-year-old to relaunch his career which seems to have taken a nosedive.

A statement issued by club's Communications Manager Saint Osei reads;

“Ace Ghana forward Bernard Don Bortey pens a 2-year deal with Accra Great Olympics.

“Also signing for the club today is Roger Sackey, son of Ex-Ghana International, Emmanuel Sackey.

"We have signed Don Bortey & Roger because they are professional players who are just returning from overseas to bring their rich experiences to bear on a relatively young Olympics Squad.

"The signing of the duo is premised on the legacy football philosophy of Olympics- blending the experienced with the youthful passionate boys to achieve wonders on the pitch."

Bernard Dong Bortey’s first assignment with Great Olympics will be the upcoming Normalisation Committee’s organised Special Competition.