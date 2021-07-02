RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

John Paintsil: What Ghana must do to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international John Paintsil has outlined what the Black Stars need to do to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

John Paintsil: What Ghana must do to qualify for 2022 World Cup
John Paintsil: What Ghana must do to qualify for 2022 World Cup

According to him, the team must be united and must endeavour to give their all in every qualifying match.

Recommended articles

Having qualified for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions of the global showpiece, Ghana failed to make the 2018 World Cup.

However, Paintsil, who featured at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, believes the team has a good chance of qualifying for the next tournament in Qatar.

Black Stars squad
Black Stars squad Pulse Ghana

"For me, we have good players and a higher chance of qualifying for the World Cup if we do well," he told Citi TV.

“We have good players and I think we are going to have a good tournament. It all depends on the players and the management, we need to come together and work as a team and go out there to deliver."

The Black Stars find themselves in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged the national team to win the next Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and reach at least the semi-final of the World Cup.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akrobeto goes global again; features in Spartak Moscow’s fixture announcement video

Akrobeto goes global again; features in Spartak Moscow’s fixture announcement video

Asamoah Gyan’s emoji tweet is causing chaos after Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan’s emoji tweet is causing chaos after Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss

‘I have to meet him’ – Gyan touched after ‘Mona Mo Bl3’ man names him as his favourite player

‘I have to meet him’ – Gyan touched after ‘Mona Mo Bl3’ man names him as his favourite player

Afriyie Barnieh explains goal celebration against Kotoko in Super Clash

Afriyie Barnieh explains goal celebration against Kotoko in Super Clash