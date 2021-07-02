John Paintsil: What Ghana must do to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Having qualified for the 2006, 2010 and 2014 editions of the global showpiece, Ghana failed to make the 2018 World Cup.

However, Paintsil, who featured at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups, believes the team has a good chance of qualifying for the next tournament in Qatar.

Pulse Ghana

"For me, we have good players and a higher chance of qualifying for the World Cup if we do well," he told Citi TV.

“We have good players and I think we are going to have a good tournament. It all depends on the players and the management, we need to come together and work as a team and go out there to deliver."

The Black Stars find themselves in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.