Jojo Wollacott makes injury return in Charlton U21 friendly

Wollacott has not played active football since November when he sustained a finger injury during a League One game against Burton Albion.

The fracturing of his finger came just a week to the 2022 World Cup, leading to him being ruled out of the tournament.

He had been set to represent the Black Stars in Qatar as the first-choice goalkeeper, a role he had occupied for the better part of the last 12 months.

Wollacott was subsequently left out of Ghana’s squad for the World Cup, although he still travelled with the team to Qatar.

In his stead, Danlad Ibrahim, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati Zigi were invited, with the latter being picked as coach Otto Addo’s first-choice goalkeeper during the tournament.

Having now taken a major step towards regaining full fitness, his progress has impressed Charlton Athletic’s U21 coach Danny Senda.

Pulse Ghana

“Jojo had a really, really calming influence behind the back three,” Senda said after Tuesday’s friendly, as quoted by 3Sports.

“He made really good decisions and that enabled us to take control of the game with his ability to build. He pulled off a really good, point-blank save for us midway through the second half, which was a critical moment in the game.”