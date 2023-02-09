ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jojo Wollacott makes injury return in Charlton U21 friendly

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott marked his injury return by playing for Charlton Athletic’s U21 team in a friendly game.

Jojo Wollacott makes injury return in Charlton U21 friendly
Jojo Wollacott makes injury return in Charlton U21 friendly

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes as Charlton coasted to victory against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Wollacott has not played active football since November when he sustained a finger injury during a League One game against Burton Albion.

The fracturing of his finger came just a week to the 2022 World Cup, leading to him being ruled out of the tournament.

He had been set to represent the Black Stars in Qatar as the first-choice goalkeeper, a role he had occupied for the better part of the last 12 months.

Wollacott was subsequently left out of Ghana’s squad for the World Cup, although he still travelled with the team to Qatar.

In his stead, Danlad Ibrahim, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati Zigi were invited, with the latter being picked as coach Otto Addo’s first-choice goalkeeper during the tournament.

Having now taken a major step towards regaining full fitness, his progress has impressed Charlton Athletic’s U21 coach Danny Senda.

Jojo Wollacott: Ghana goalkeeper joins League One side Charlton Athletic
Jojo Wollacott: Ghana goalkeeper joins League One side Charlton Athletic Pulse Ghana

“Jojo had a really, really calming influence behind the back three,” Senda said after Tuesday’s friendly, as quoted by 3Sports.

“He made really good decisions and that enabled us to take control of the game with his ability to build. He pulled off a really good, point-blank save for us midway through the second half, which was a critical moment in the game.”

Wollacott will hope to rejoin Charlton’s senior team in the coming weeks, as they aim to climb up the league table in League One.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Jojo Wollacott makes injury return in Charlton U21 friendly

    Jojo Wollacott makes injury return in Charlton U21 friendly

  • Kevin-Prince Boateng says he feels sorry about how it ended with Black Stars

    Kevin-Prince Boateng says he feels sorry about how it ended with Black Stars

  • Kamaldeen Sulemana

    Mohammed Salisu didn’t influence my choice of Southampton – Kamaldeen Sulemana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Christian Atsu

Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams shares update on Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu not found yet - Hatayspor Vice President

Video: Christian Atsu’s family sings praises to God after footballer’s rescue

Video: Christian Atsu’s family sings praises to God after footballer’s rescue

Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu reportedly missing under rubble after earthquake in Turkey