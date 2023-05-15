Jones Attuquayefio’s family wants Hearts of Oak to name edifice after legendary coach

Attuquayefio is widely regarded as the greatest coach in Hearts of Oak’s history, as well as one of the best managers in the modern era of the Ghana Premier League.
The family of the late Cecil Jones Attuquayefio believes the legendary coach hasn’t been honoured enough despite his insurmountable exploits.
In a managerial career that spanned over three decades, he coached Great Olympics, Okwawu United, Stade Abidjan and Liberty Professionals.
He also had stints with Ghana’s U17 and U23 teams, as well as the Benin national team, while also serving as an assistant of the Black Stars.
It was at Hearts, however, that Attuquayefio enjoyed the most success, having guided the Phobians to the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League.
He also remains the only Ghanaian coach to have won the CAF Confederations Cup and the CAF Super Cup.
Sophia Nanka Bruce, who is the widow of the late coach believes he hasn’t been honoured enough and called on Attuquayefio’s former club Hearts to name an edifice after him.
“We have been neglected but our wish is for Hearts of Oak to name an edifice after Jones for future generations,” she told Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
The late Attuquayefio passed away at the age of 70.
