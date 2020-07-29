Jordan Ayew at the Crystal Palace end of the season awards gala held on Tuesday 28th July, 2020 wept three awards namely Player of the Season, Goal of the Season and the Top scorer of the season.

READ MORE: Jordan Ayew named Crystal Palace Player of the Season

Elated Jordan Ayew has attributed his magnificent form which saw him bag nine Premier League goals to determination and hard work.

“I’ve worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasn’t the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well,” he told Crystal Palace TV.

“I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful.

“I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, they’ve been massive for us this season, for me especially they’ve been massive. I’d like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career.”

Jordan is currently Ghana’s all time goal scorer in the English Premier League with 25 goals.