According to him, he preferred normal plays with his friends and only began to take football seriously when he was 10 years old.
'I didn’t really want to play football while growing up' – Jordan Ayew
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has disclosed that he didn’t really want to become a professional footballer while growing up.
Recommended articles
Ayew further revealed that, despite coming from a family association with generations of footballers, his parents never forced him to play football.
Rather, the Crystal Palace forward said, they encouraged and supported him and his brothers to do whatever they wanted.
“My parents always told us we should do whatever makes us happy, and they will be behind us,” Ayew said, as quoted by Crystal Palace’s official website.
“They will tell us the truth, be honest with us and make sure we grow well. They just wanted us to be happy.”
He added: “I was playing football but I didn’t really want to play competitively in my youth. I was always playing with my friends from our area and against other areas, and that was fine by me. I just wanted to be with my friends after school, I didn’t want to go to practice. Just to live a normal life.”
“Then I got to a certain age when I was 10 where I joined an Under-12s team in my area, and I think that’s where the real love for the game started for me.”
Ayew recently extended his contract with the Eagles, having helped them survive relegation last season.
More from category
-
'I didn’t really want to play football while growing up' – Jordan Ayew
-
Goal Machine: Asamoah Gyan has more international goals than these legendary strikers
-
Asamoah Gyan’s 10 greatest football achievements and records