ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I didn’t really want to play football while growing up' – Jordan Ayew

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has disclosed that he didn’t really want to become a professional footballer while growing up.

I didn’t want to play professional football while growing up – Jordan Ayew
I didn’t want to play professional football while growing up – Jordan Ayew

According to him, he preferred normal plays with his friends and only began to take football seriously when he was 10 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ayew further revealed that, despite coming from a family association with generations of footballers, his parents never forced him to play football.

Rather, the Crystal Palace forward said, they encouraged and supported him and his brothers to do whatever they wanted.

Roy Hodgson: Hardworking Jordan Ayew doesn’t get the praise he deserves
Roy Hodgson: Hardworking Jordan Ayew doesn’t get the praise he deserves Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

“My parents always told us we should do whatever makes us happy, and they will be behind us,” Ayew said, as quoted by Crystal Palace’s official website.

“They will tell us the truth, be honest with us and make sure we grow well. They just wanted us to be happy.”

He added: “I was playing football but I didn’t really want to play competitively in my youth. I was always playing with my friends from our area and against other areas, and that was fine by me. I just wanted to be with my friends after school, I didn’t want to go to practice. Just to live a normal life.”

“Then I got to a certain age when I was 10 where I joined an Under-12s team in my area, and I think that’s where the real love for the game started for me.”

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence
Jordan Ayew: The resurgence Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Ayew recently extended his contract with the Eagles, having helped them survive relegation last season.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • I didn’t want to play professional football while growing up – Jordan Ayew

    'I didn’t really want to play football while growing up' – Jordan Ayew

  • Asamoah Gyan has more international goals than these legendary strikers

    Goal Machine: Asamoah Gyan has more international goals than these legendary strikers

  • Asamoah Gyan’s 10 greatest achievements and records in football

    Asamoah Gyan’s 10 greatest football achievements and records

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’ (Video)

Video: Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’

Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up

Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up