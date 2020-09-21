The Eagles beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side 3-1 at Old Trafford, with Wilfred Zaha (brace) and Andros Townsend getting the goals, whole debutant Donny van de Beek got Man United’s consolation goal.

There was, however, a moment of controversy before Crystal Palace’s second goal – a penalty converted by Zaha.

Ayew elected to take the penalty and saw his effort saved by De Gea, but a retake was ordered after VAR review showed the Spanish goalkeeper stepped off his line.

Instead of striker retaking the penalty, Zaha assumed the responsibility this time and expertly scored to give Crystal Palace a two-goal cushion.

In a Twitter post, Ayew expressed his disappointment at missing the panlty but said he was happy with the win.

“A great result & performance yesterday. Still disappointed about the pen but main thing was the result! Time to focus on Saturday!” the Ghanaian tweeted.