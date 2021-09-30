The Ghanaian striker is yet to score or provide an assist this season despite already playing six matches in the Premier League.
Jordan Ayew is currently lacking confidence and self-belief – Patrick Vieira
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has said that Jordan Ayew’s struggles in front of goal have affected his confidence.
Ayew was once again wasteful when Crystal Palace drew 1-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday evening.
The Eagles were 1-0 up thanks to Wilfred Zaha’s first-half penalty strike and would have doubled their lead had Ayew converted his chance.
However, the striker’s miss proved costly as Brighton snatched a late equaliser, thanks to a cool finish from Neal Maupay.
Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the Crystal Palace manager said Ayew currently lacks self-belief but promised to do his best to get the striker firing again.
“Jordan was like every other player, everybody was really disappointed not to take the three points,” said Vieira.
“Obviously Jordan missing the chance was important but when he doesn’t score, especially a forward, here is a lack of confidence and self-belief. It is my responsibility to bring him back to what he can do and scoring goals.”
Ayew has struggled for form in recent months, having scored just a single goal in the Premier League last season.
