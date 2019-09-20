He explained that Jordan Ayew has been underrated for some time now and he is happy that the football fraternity has begun to hail him for his exploits.

Only last week, Jordan Ayew was named Crystal Palace's player of the month for August in recognition to his explosive start to the season.

Ayew won the award with an 84% majority from more than 1,000 fans who voted on the club's official app.

Upon receiving the award, Ayew was quick to share his appreciation towards the fans for their support: "I want to thank them, and everyone at the football club. I am grateful and this is a good thing, but it is just the beginning. It gives me more energy and desire to work harder for this football club."

Jordan has two goals from his three appearances in the league so far, scoring the winner in the Eagles' last league outing against Aston Villa, as well as bagging the crucial opener for the club's historic victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

All the adulation and kind words make Andre Ayew excited, adding that it has been long in coming.

Speaking to the BBC in a wide-ranging interview, Andre Ayew said "Jordan has never got the recognition he deserves, but I think now people are starting to recognise his work," Ayew senior said.

"Hopefully very soon we will meet again in the Premier League."

On his own future, Andre says he is not worried about playing in the second tier of English football, adding that he had offers to move but opted to stay at Swansea and help them gain promotion to the top flight.

"There were a lot of possibilities for me to move," Ayew says.

"As soon as I got back I felt the desire from the manager, the players - they wanted me to stay - and for sure the fans. That was special to me.

"When I felt that I started to think maybe we have to go for it again.

"We were talking about finding a solution with other clubs. I said if I don't find something which suits me 100 per cent I am not going to move just to say I play in Ligue 1 or Serie A or the Premier League.

"The truth of the matter is a part of me wanted to stay here. A few days before the end of the market I told my agent: 'I have made my decision and I want to stay'."

A veteran of the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, Ayew spoke to Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah before pledging his future to Swansea.

The 84-cap forward was assured that a spell playing Championship football would not affect his international involvement.

"He said: 'It's a very good league and if that's your decision I am okay as long as you are fit and you do what you have always done with the national team'," Ayew explains.

"That was important because the national team is very, very important for me.

"I have always represented my country with a lot of honour and a lot of pride. I am very proud of where I am from and of what any Ghanaian is doing. We have always tried to raise the flag really high."