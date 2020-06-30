The 28-year-old has pitted his wits against many world-class defenders in his career, having played in the Ligue 1 and Premier League.

However, partaking in a Twitter question and answers show on Crystal Palace TV, the striker named Silva as his toughest opponent.

Jordan came up against the Paris Saint-Germain center-back many times during his stint with Olympique Marseille.

Jordan Ayew

And he rates the Brazilian so high that, he picked him ahead of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire in his list of toughest defenders.

"To be honest Thiago Silva. I played against him in France,” Jordan said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The Ghanaian is currently the Crystal Palace’s top scorer, having so far netted nine times in the Premier League.

The striker’s form has seen him involved in almost 40% of Crystal Palace’s goals this season, as the club sits 10th on the table.

He has also scored 25 goals in the English topflight, taking him above Anthony Yeboah (24) as Ghana’s highest scorer in Premier League history.