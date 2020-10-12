The 28-year-old said the team needs to deliver a solid performance following last week’s humiliating loss to Mali.

Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their West African opponents last Friday, in a game where they were largely outplayed.

Jordan Ayew

Ayew admitted that the Black Stars were not good enough on the day, but promised a better performance against Qatar.

“It’s a game where we have to do better. We weren’t good enough in the first game, we all know, we are all professional players and we all know we didn’t` do well against Mali and we need to do better and at least start by having a good solid performance and after, the results will follow,” the Crystal Palace striker told Ghanafa.org.

“But the most important thing is to have a very good performance as a team and obviously the result will follow. But also, let’s have in mind that we are building a new team and it’s going to take a bit of time so we need to be a bit patient.

“We need to make sure that we don’t repeat the mistakes that we did a couple of days ago we make sure we don’t repeat them tomorrow and make sure that we put in a solid performance to redeem ourselves.”

Jordan was named Foreign Footballer of the Year Award at the 45th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards over the weekend.