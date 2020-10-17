The center-back becomes the third Ghanaian player to contract the virus following the Black Stars’ international friendlies.

The 25-year-old is said to have tested positive on Friday, making Celta Vigo’s La Liga game against Atletico Madrid a doubt.

READ ALSO: Second Black Stars player tests positive for COVID-19 after friendlies

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that should any of Aidoo’s teammates or the Celta backroom staff test positive, the game will be called off.

This comes after Midfielder Bernard Mensah and left-back Gideon Mensah also contracted the virus after returning to their clubs.

The Black Stars played two international friendlies against Mali and Qatar last Friday and Monday, respectively.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Mali in the first friendly, but recovered superbly to defeat Qatar 5-1 in the next game.

On Wednesday, midfielder Bernard Mensah who plays for Besiktas was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Turkish club said: "The routine Covid-19 PCR test applied by our club on the return of our football player Bernard Mensah to the Ghana National Team camp where he was invited, was positive.

“Bernard Mensah's follow-up and treatment process was initiated in accordance with the relevant protocols.”

Meanwhile, Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes has also announced that Gideon Mensah has tested positive for the disease.

All three players are, however, under quarantine as they look to recover and rejoin their teammates.