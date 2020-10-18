The 28-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to announce that he has contracted the disease.

Ayew was left out of Crystal Palace’s squad to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, a game which ended 1-1.

The striker said although he’s currently showing no symptoms, he has already began his quarantine.

“Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance. Thankfully, I am feeling fine & do not have any symptoms,” he tweeted.

“I will be cheering the boys on from home & look forward to being back on the pitch soon.”

Ayew becomes fourth Black Stars player to test positive for COVID-19 after the recent international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

Last Wednesday, midfielder Bernard Mensah who plays for Besiktas was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes has also announced that Gideon Mensah has tested positive for the disease, while Celta Vigo's Joseph Aidoo has also contracted the disease.