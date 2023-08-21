‘I’ve never thought of needing to be better than my brothers or father’ – Jordan Ayew

The Ayew family has produced different generations of footballers who have gone on to play for the Black Stars.
Jordan Ayew has said he doesn’t enjoy being compared to his brothers, Andre and Rahim, or his legendary father, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’.
Abedi was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy.
He was also named African Footballer of the Year three times and won the UEFA Champions League with Olympique Marseille.
Abedi’s brother Kwame Ayew was also a member of the Ghana national team in the 2000s and featured at the AFCON.
Three of his children, Rahim, Jordan and Andre, have also gone on to play for the national team, with the latter being the Black Stars’ current captain.
Jordan said the successes of his father and siblings inspire him, adding that he’s never given thought to becoming better than any of them.
"I didn't want to fall into the game of being compared to my brothers Andre and Ibrahim, or my father,” the Crystal Palace striker told Sky Sports.
“I never thought of needing to be better than other members of my family. I don't think that's the right mentality to have.
“I only see their success as a positive thing and I'm lucky to be part of a family like this. The pressure will always be there regardless, and it's one I put on myself."
Jordan provided an assist in Crystal Palace’s first Premier League game of the season against Sheffield United and is expected to be handed a starting role when the Eagles take on Arsenal on Monday.
