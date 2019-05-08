Impressive Liverpool walloped Barcelona 4-0 to overturn a 3-0 first leg defeat in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Two goals each from Divock Origi and substitute Wijnaldum were enough to send Barcelona packing from the UEFA Champions League.

The match appeared destined for extra time, but Origi ensured there was no need for an additional half an hour, capitalising on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s quickly taken corner which caught Barcelona napping with 11 minutes remaining.

Jose Mourinho after the game criticised Barcelona for making elementary mistakes.

“The fourth goal is one that if you see at Under-14 level you would say the kids are sleeping, no mentality to play football they have to learn basics,” a stunned Mourinho told beIN Sports afterwards.

“But we are talking about the best players in the world and to concede that goal really shows you the state of mind.

“I think at half time I thought if Liverpool score a second the atmosphere will be difficult to cope with especially when Liverpool attack to that end. It’s the goal where they love to finish matches.

Liverpool have booked their ticket to the final of the UEFA Champions League and will be waiting for the winner of the Ajax-Tottenham game in the other semi-final clash.

Last year Liverpool suffered a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League.