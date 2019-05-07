A brace each by Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum handed Liverpool an incredible comeback on Tuesday.
This has sent them to the final of the competition on a back to back years.
Pulse Sports has compiled the greatest comebacks in UEFA Champions League games in two leg affair.
2017/2018
Barcelona 4-1 AS Roma
Roma 3-0 Barcelona
2016/17 round of 16
Paris 4-0 Barcelona
Barcelona 6-1 Paris
2017/18 quarter-finals
Barcelona 4-1 Roma
Roma 3-0 Barcelona
2003/04 quarter-finals
AC Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruña
Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan
1999/2000 quarter-finals
Chelsea 3-1 Barcelona
Barcelona 5-1 Chelsea