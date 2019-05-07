A brace each by Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum handed Liverpool an incredible comeback on Tuesday.

This has sent them to the final of the competition on a back to back years.

Pulse Sports has compiled the greatest comebacks in UEFA Champions League games in two leg affair.

2017/2018

Barcelona 4-1 AS Roma

Roma 3-0 Barcelona

2016/17 round of 16

Paris 4-0 Barcelona

Barcelona 6-1 Paris

2017/18 quarter-finals

2003/04 quarter-finals

AC Milan 4-1 Deportivo La Coruña

Deportivo La Coruña 4-0 AC Milan

1999/2000 quarter-finals

Chelsea 3-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 5-1 Chelsea