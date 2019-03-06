Los Blancos held a slim lead after their 2-1 win in Amsterdam last month.

But Madrid were soon staring at their first Champions League exit since 2015 when Ajax raced into a two-goal lead within 20 minutes.

It got worse for Santiago Solari's men in the second half when the Dutch outfit went on to net another two, winning 4-1 on the night.

In the space of seven days, the Spanish giants have crashed out of Europe, the Copa del Rey, the La Liga title race and lost to arch-rivals Barcelona twice.

And it now appears fans want Mourinho brought back to the club by Florentino Perez.

The controversial former Bernabeu boss has been heavily linked with a return.

And Madrid fans made their feelings clear regarding Mourinho's potential second-coming, chanting his name repeatedly after last night's loss.

Footage captured by AS soon went viral through the night.

"I have a fantastic memory of working in Real Madrid. It is a unique experience and different to the rest of the clubs I have been at," Mourinho told Deportivo Cuatro this week.

"We did fantastic things, we won the league in a unique way.

"We also had bad moments, I made mistakes, but after, the experience made me a better manager and person