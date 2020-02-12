Abbey who is in his 60’s has been supporting Hearts of Oak for the past five decades.

READ MORE: Hearts of Oak's 48-seater bus is making waves

Joseph Abbey displayed how he passionately supports the Phobians ahead of their Super Clash against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.

A Picture of Abbey in his wheelchair waving Hearts of flag on his way to the stadium to watch his idol club face off against Asante Kotoko emerged.

Joseph Abbey who is a resident of Osu received a signed jersey from Hearts of oak player for January Emmanuel Nettey to demonstrate his affection for the physically challenged fan of the club.

In an interview with TV3 Joseph Abbey indicated that his greatest moment as Hearts of Oak supporter was the day the Accra giants thrashed their rivals Asante Kotoko 4-0 in Accra.

On 15th July 2000, Asante Kotoko suffered their worst defeat in the hands of Hearts of Oak, courtesy of two goals from Ismael Addo and a goal from Emmanuel Osei Kuffour and Kenneth Sarpong.

Abbey is now the most popular Hearts of Oak fan and he has grabbed all the attention.

He recently received a brand new wheelchair from a Hearts of Oak supporter to facilitate his movement.