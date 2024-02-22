Joseph Paintsil: Ghana winger joins MLS side LA Galaxy

Paintsil also impressively scored 61 goals and provided 35 assists in the 228 matches that he played for Genk, including nine goals and five assists in the going 2023/24 campaign.

He joins LA Galaxy on a four-year contract, as he aims to become the latest Ghanaian footballer to make his name in America after Latif Blessing, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful and Yaw Yeboah, among others.

A statement from LA Galaxy said: “The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired Joseph Paintsil from Belgian Pro League side K.R.C.

“Genk as a Designated Player and signed the forward to a four-year contract through the end of the 2027 MLS season. Paintsil, who will occupy an international roster slot, will be added to the Galaxy roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.”

LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz also added: “Joseph has been a key member of one of the best clubs in Belgium’s top flight and one of Africa's most prominent national teams over the past few years and we are thrilled to announce that he is joining the LA Galaxy.

“We are looking forward to adding such a dynamic attacker in the prime of his career to our group and for him to be a key figure in our pursuit of our next trophies.”

