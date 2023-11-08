Watch: Joseph Paintsil jams to Kuami Eugene’s trending song ‘Monica’

Kuami Eugene released ‘Monica’ just three weeks ago, but the song has taken over TikTok and is one of the most-listened-to in the country at the moment.

Paintsil appears to be a huge fan of the Afro-Highlife singer, with his latest song also being a favourite of the footballer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Paintsil recently bemoaned his overall rating of 75 when EA Sports launched its FC 24 video game.

The Genk forward could not understand why his rating was so low and compared his speed to PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

The famous game (previously known as FIFA) has been renamed following the conclusion of EA Sports’ partnership with the world football governing body FIFA.

Players in the game have been rated in six categories – pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physical attributes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Handed his FC 24 card after training with Genk, Paintsil expressed his unhappiness at being given an overall rating of 75.

“What is this? Oh come on, man. How can you do this? You give me 75 bro. Maybe I’m faster than Mbappe?