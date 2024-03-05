Paintsil made his debut in the American topflight last week, winning a penalty in LA Galaxy’s 1-1 draw with Lionel Messi Inter Miami.
Joseph Paintsil joins Messi and Suarez in MLS team of the week
Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil has been named in the MLS team of the week following a promising start to his LA Galaxy career.
Paintsil scores and assists against San Jose Earthquakes
The 26-year-old has now followed it up with another inspiring performance, having contributed a goal and an assist in his side’s 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.
He opened the scoring with a beautiful curling effort after cutting in from the right, before also setting up Dejan Joveljic to double La Galaxy’s lead.
LA Galaxy completed the signing of the Ghanaian winger from Belgian club KRC Genk in late February and he has quickly settled in and become a key player.
Paintsil named in MLS team of the week
For his efforts, the former Genk forward has been named in the MLS team of the week, alongside Luis Suarez and Messi.
Paintsil joined Genk in 2018 and enjoyed a fruitful six-year spell in the Belgian topflight, where he won the league and super cup.
He also impressively scored 61 goals and provided 35 assists in the 228 matches that he played for Genk, including nine goals and five assists in the going 2023/24 campaign.
He joined LA Galaxy on a four-year contract, as he aims to become the latest Ghanaian footballer to make his name in America after Latif Blessing, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful and Yaw Yeboah, among others.
