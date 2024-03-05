Joseph Paintsil joins Messi, and Suarez in MLS team of the week

Paintsil scores and assists against San Jose Earthquakes

The 26-year-old has now followed it up with another inspiring performance, having contributed a goal and an assist in his side’s 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He opened the scoring with a beautiful curling effort after cutting in from the right, before also setting up Dejan Joveljic to double La Galaxy’s lead.

LA Galaxy completed the signing of the Ghanaian winger from Belgian club KRC Genk in late February and he has quickly settled in and become a key player.

Paintsil named in MLS team of the week

For his efforts, the former Genk forward has been named in the MLS team of the week, alongside Luis Suarez and Messi.

Paintsil joined Genk in 2018 and enjoyed a fruitful six-year spell in the Belgian topflight, where he won the league and super cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also impressively scored 61 goals and provided 35 assists in the 228 matches that he played for Genk, including nine goals and five assists in the going 2023/24 campaign.