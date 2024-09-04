I struggled to play against Kudus – Man City defender Gvardiol confesses

The 24-year-old took the English topflight by storm and contributed 14 goals and six assists in his debut campaign for the Hammers.

He also ended the season as the player with the most successful take-ons in Europe’s top five league, according to stats from Squawka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gvardiol admits to struggling against Kudus

While West Ham lost 3-1 both home and away against Manchester City last season, Kudus was one of the rare bright spots.

Gvardiol, who was tasked with handling the Ghana international in both games, has now revealed that Kudus was difficult to contain.

In an honest interview with the Cityzens’ in-house media, the Croatian admitted that he struggled to play against Kudus.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mohammed Kudus from West Ham [was my toughest opponent] last season. I remember the first game, he was on the bench, and when he came on for the last 20 minutes and he was on my side,” Gvardiol said.

“I realised that he was quite good. He looked sharp and was good on the ball. In the second game, at the end of the season, he scored a bicycle kick. He was the one I struggled the most to play against.

“I think he is the one who deserves more attention, and I believe this season he’s going to come out and show his quality.”