He said the term is just psychological to scare people but it doesn't have any real effect in the game.

The former PSV Eindhoven playmaker said 'juju' is only used in Africa, and in Europe no one believes in it.

“It is not about juju, it doesn’t play football,” he told Joy FM.

“It’s psychology, it’s only to put fears in you, it only happens in Ghana, and in Europe no one is doing it. Ask Ronaldinho, he will tell you juju does not play football” he continued.

Attram

“There is nothing like ways and means, team manager doing ways and means it’s your focus, training, determination, mental toughness to play on the pitch” he concluded.

Godwin Attram, who is now the coach of Attram De Vissier Academy had a successful career in the Netherlands, Denmark, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia