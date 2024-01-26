Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of season

"I can understand that it's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it - or at least try to explain it," said Klopp on Friday in a YouTube video published by the club.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take," Klopp continued.

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again," Klopp explains the reasons for his departure in the video.

The news is a huge shock to Liverpool fans. Klopp took over the club in 2015 and brought the then crisis-ridden club back to its former strength and made himself a fan favourite on Merseyside with his successes and his manner.

With Liverpool, Klopp won the FA Cup (21/22), the Champions League (2018/2019) and the English Championship (2019/2020), among others.