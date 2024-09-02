Kamaldeen Sulemana: Ajax reach agreement to sign Ghana winger on loan

Romano, however, noted that the success of the transfer is dependent on Steve Bergwijn moving to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

“Ajax verbally agree loan deal with buy option with Southampton for Kamaldeen Sulemana. Personal terms are still in negotiations. Deal can happen IF Steven Bergwijn leaves the club with Al Ittihad working on this possibility,” he posted on X.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's poor injury record at Southampton

Sulemana is currently injured and has missed each of Southampton’s opening three matches in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old was ruled out for three weeks after suffering an ankle knock in a pre-season friendly against Oxford United in August.

Sulemana was substituted in the first half after he collided with an opposition player and was replaced by Sam Edozie.

Southampton boss Russell Martin had hoped that the winger’s injury would not be too serious but it was later confirmed that he would be out for a few weeks.

Sulemana joined Southampton in February 2023 for a €25 million fee, becoming the club’s record signing.

He has been blighted by injuries in recent months but still managed 25 appearances in the Championship last season while contributing three assists as the Saints won promotion to the Premier League.