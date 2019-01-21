Boateng has scored five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo, who he joined in the summer, and has previous experience in La Liga where he was more prolific.

It is understood the former AC Milan attacker will seal a five month loan deal, with the expectation of an extension in the summer.

“Barça, I’m coming! I’m sad to leave Sassuolo but is a great chance," Kevin Prince Boateng told Sky Sports.

He was however quick to dismiss his 2017 claims that he preferred Real Madrid to Barcelona.

"Don’t ask me about Real Madrid... is just the past! I only want to focus on Barcelona and I hope to score at Bernabéu for the next Clásico."

Barca are in need of attacking reinforcements following Munir El Haddadi’s departure to Sevilla earlier this month and have been linked to a number of strikers including Alvaro Morata, Fernando Llorente and Carlos Vela, but it is clear that the Catalans have settled on KP Boateng.

Boateng spent the 2016/17 campaign in La Liga, netting 10 goals in 25 starts for Las Palmas.