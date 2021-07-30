RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ex-Ghana star unveils brand new Volkswagen Touareg

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has unveiled his expensive brand new Volkswagen Touareg.

This follows the forward’s collaboration with LombardaMotori during his stint with Italian Serie B side AC Monza.

Boateng was captured stepping out in a brand new red-coloured Volkswagen Touareg, which is equipped with a powerful V8 engine.

The 34-year-old officially completed a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in June after a brief stint as a pundit for Euro 2020.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza this summer.

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

He left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.

