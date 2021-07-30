Kevin-Prince Boateng: Ex-Ghana star unveils brand new Volkswagen Touareg

Boateng was captured stepping out in a brand new red-coloured Volkswagen Touareg, which is equipped with a powerful V8 engine.

The 34-year-old officially completed a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in June after a brief stint as a pundit for Euro 2020.

The former Barcelona and AC Milan star returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza this summer.

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

He left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.