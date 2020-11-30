Diop passed away at the age of 42 on Sunday, November 29, 2020, after reportedly battling a long illness.

The former defensive midfielder is best remembered for his goal which helped Senegal beat France at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Boateng who played with Diop at Portsmouth during the 2009-2010 Premier League season described his death as sad.

READ ALSO: Senegal World Cup hero in win against France Papa Bouba Diop is dead

Papa Bouba Diop

He also paid tribute to his former teammate and opponent, adding that he will not forget him anytime soon.

“Rest in heaven Papa, sad day for me. I won’t forget you my brother, teammate and very tough opponent,” Boateng said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

Boateng currently plays for Italian lower division side AC Monza, having previously been on the books of AC Milan, Sassuolo, Fiorentina, Besiktas, Las Palmas and Schalke O4.

The 33-year-old moved to AC Monza on a free transfer after parting ways with Fiorentina at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Diop’s death comes just days after the football world was sent into a state of mourning following the demise of Diego Maradona.

The Argentinian legend died last Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest just a few days after undergoing surgery on a blot clot in his brain.

Maradona was one of football’s most revered personalities, having enjoyed an illustrious career that spanned almost two decades.

The former Argentina captain started his football career at Argentinos Juniors in 1976 and went on to play for the likes of Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla and Boca Juniors.

Maradona is widely remembered for his performance at the 1986 FIFA World Cup, where he led Argentina to win the trophy.

He also won many trophies at club level, including the Copa del Rey and Supercopa during his time at Barcelona.

At Napoli, he helped the Italian side win Serie A, Coppa Italia and a historic UEFA Cup triumph in 1989.

Maradona is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all-time, having dazzled with his magic during his playing days.