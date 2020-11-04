The Ghanaian midfielder joined Monza from Fiorentina last month. His move to the Serie B outfit shocked the football fraternity, but he believes decision to join the club owned by his former bosses Adriano Galliani and Silvio Berlusconi is the best for him and his family.

The 33-year-old has established himself at the club, scoring two goals in four matches in the second-tier league.

Speaking in the post-match of the Serie B match Cittadella- Monza to the microphones of DAZN , which ended 1-2, the former Barcelona forward commented on his first goal scored in his new team and the moment he is living in Monza.

“I'm happy to have come here, I'm convinced of what I've done: Monza is the right choice for me and my family,” he told DAZN.

“It was really important for us to win today's match, both psychologically and technically and in the end we managed to do it. Going from Camp Nou to Tombolato? Camp Nou is a fantastic stadium that gives you emotions, but I'm interested in running on a pitch, whatever it is. I took a step back, but I'm glad I did.”

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi purchased Monza in September 2018 for around three million euros (today $3.5 million) having sold Milan for 740 million euros in April 2017.

The club from just outside Milan earned promoted from Serie C last season as they target top flight football.