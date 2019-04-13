The Spanish champions have rested a number of key players, including Messi and Suarez for the match against the bottom side in the league.

The reason is to keep them sharp for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Manchester United at Camp Nou.

And Kevin, who joined on loan in January, is likely to start up front in the absence of Suarez.

The striker has played only two matches since his move. The match against Huesca presents an opportunity to prove why he deserves more game time at the club.