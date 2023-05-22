Watch: Kevin-Prince Boateng sheds tears as Hertha Berlin suffer relegation

The club’s relegation comes on the back of a very poor campaign that has seen them win just six league games all season.

Boateng, who played 65 minutes of Saturday’s draw against Bochum, broke down in tears after Hertha's relegation was confirmed.

“I can’t realize it yet. It is just bitter, I love this club. I came here and I knew that not everything would be rosy,” a teary Boateng said after the game.

“The fans are angry, disappointed and sad, that is completely normal. I can understand them, I am a Hertha fan myself.”

Boateng was born in Berlin and it was in the city that he first developed a love for football after joining Hertha Berlin as a seven-year-old.

Despite going on to feature for several teams across Europe, the forward returned to his boyhood club as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

He started his career at Hertha in 1994 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

Although he switched nationality from Germany to play for Ghana in 2010, Boateng has always had a connection with the city of his birth.